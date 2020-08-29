'Wakanda Forever': When Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther inspired iconic football celebrations

Image Source : ARSENAL/@JESSELINGARD 'Black Panther', the character portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, made a far-reaching impact as it inspired some iconic football celebrations.

Chadwick Boseman, who played the celebrated Marvel superhero 'Black Panther' passed away on Saturday. He died with colon cancer at the age of 43. Boseman was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but never publically spoke about it.

His striking portrayal of the baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood and made him a star. A year later, he wowed audiences as Brown in the biopic “Get On Up.”

Across the world, Boseman became a household name with his stunning portrayal of 'Black Panther', which became one of the most loved Marvel characters with time.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the announcement of his death.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

His character of Black Panther broke the cinematic boundaries and made a far-reaching impact. Arsenal's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang famously wore the mask of Black Panther after celebrating a goal because it "represented" him.

"I needed a mask that would represent me," he had said after celebrating while wearing the mask during a Europa League match in 2019. "It is a Black Panther and in Africa in Gabon we call the national team the Panther of Gabon. It represents me."

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2020

Arsenal posted a tribute to Boseman on their official Twitter profile. The club wrote, "Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. An inspiration whose impact went far beyond film. Your legacy will live on. #WakandaForever."

Manchester United footballers Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba also made the "Wakanda" salute in February 2018 after the former scored the winning goal against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Earlier today, Lingard took to his official social media profile to pay his tribute to Boseman. "RIP Chadwick Boseman, even though I didnt know you on a personal level you inspired me and millions of people around the world. Rest easy king," he wrote.

