Virgil Van Dijk opens up after Liverpool's last-minute Premier League defeat against Chelsea Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk recently came forward and talked about his side's heartbreaking loss to Chelsea in the recent Premier League clash, where Estevao's last-minute winner was the difference between the two teams.

Liverpool FC succumbed to a hefty loss against Chelsea FC in their most recent Premier League game. The two sides took on each other at Stamford Bridge in London on October 5, and Caicedo’s exceptional shot helped Chelsea take the lead early on in the game.

However, Liverpool were quick to find the equaliser, but it proved to no avail as Estevao’s injury-time winner helped the hosts register a scintillating win against the defending Premier League champions.

After the loss, Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk came forward and talked about the side’s loss to Chelsea. He opined that the players knew that the season would be tough on them.

“This is painful. I’ve told you repeatedly that this season will be tough, not only because of what happens on the pitch, but also because of what has happened off it. We were the ones who used to win in the final minutes of matches; now we are on the other side,” Van Dijk said after the game.

Liverpool slip to second place in Premier League standings

The loss against Chelsea saw Liverpool move from first to second place in the Premier League standings. The side have lost two of the seven matches that they have played in the league so far and have won the remaining five. First place in the league is occupied by Arsenal.

The side has won five games, lost one, and drawn one, and has been in brilliant form in the league as Mikel Arteta’s men are eyeing the big prize in the 2025-26 season. As for Chelsea, the side, after defeating Liverpool, sits in sixth place in the standings. With three wins, two draws, and two losses in seven matches, the side will hope that the win against Liverpool helps them carry their momentum.