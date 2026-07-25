Vini Jr's Brazil coming to India for a friendly match? Everything you need to know

Kolkata:

Brazil are set to return to international action with a three-match programme during the first FIFA international window following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. One of those fixtures could take place in India if ongoing discussions are successfully concluded.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has completed their schedule for the upcoming international break, with two confirmed friendlies against Australia on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The governing body is also working towards staging a third friendly in Kolkata at the beginning of October, although the identity of the opposition has not yet been decided.

According to ESPN Brazil, negotiations over the proposed fixture in India remain at an advanced stage. It is reported that talks between the CBF and organisers began during the FIFA World Cup after significant support for Brazil was observed from fans in the region throughout the tournament.

Notably, several countries expressed interest in hosting the five-time world champions after the World Cup. Bangladesh, Qatar and Singapore were among the nations that explored the possibility, but discussions have so far moved forward only with India. It is also added that only a handful of formalities remain before the respective parties complete the agreement and sign the contract.

FIFA’s Super Date system

The upcoming fixtures form part of FIFA's new 'FIFA Super Date' system, an international window that can extend to 16 days and permits national teams to play as many as four matches, whether competitive fixtures or friendlies. The revised calendar also includes international windows in March, June, a combined September-October period and November.

Brazil will enter the international break after their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 following defeat to Norway.

The report also read that the CBF has a longer-term objective of expanding the national team's presence across the country. The federation has identified increasing the number of home friendlies during 2027 as a priority, with plans aimed at taking Brazil matches to cities that are not regularly included in the senior team's schedule.

If the Kolkata fixture is finalised, it would mark a significant international football event for India and complete Brazil's three-match programme during the first international break after the World Cup, alongside the already scheduled meetings with Australia. An official announcement is expected once the remaining procedural steps are completed and the agreement is formally signed.

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