Vini Jr's brace help Brazil finish as Group C leaders, Morocco advances after dramatic 4-2 win over Haiti

Miami:

Brazil secured first place in Group C with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland, while Morocco joined them in the knockout rounds after a resounding 4-2 win over Haiti. Scotland finished the group stage with three points and will now have to wait to know their fate as the top eight third-ranked teams will progress to the Round of 32.

For Brazil, a brace from Vinicius Junior and a second-half goal from Matheus Cunha ensured Carlo Ancelotti's side completed the group stage unbeaten. With that, Brazil now finish as league leaders of their group for 12 consecutive editions.

Notably, Scotland entered the match needing a result to strengthen their qualification hopes and were competitive for long periods. Steve Clarke's side actually enjoyed more possession during large stretches of the first half, but a costly defensive mistake handed Brazil an early advantage and altered the complexion of the contest.

Once ahead, Brazil looked increasingly comfortable. Rather than forcing attacks, they were content to defend compactly and wait for opportunities to exploit the spaces Scotland left behind. Vinicius remained the central threat throughout, repeatedly finding room in transition as Scotland pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser.

Despite enjoying spells of territorial control, Scotland struggled to convert possession into clear chances. Their attacks frequently broke down around the edge of Brazil's penalty area, where the South Americans defended with discipline and limited opportunities in dangerous central zones.

Brazil's second goal effectively ended hopes of a comeback before Cunha added a third to underline the difference in quality between the sides in the final third. The night also brought a welcome moment for Brazilian supporters when Neymar entered the match in the 76th minute as he continued his return from a lengthy injury absence. He marked his return in Brazil colours for the first time since October 2023.

Morocco’s comeback and Haiti’s resilience

In the group's other fixture, Morocco produced one of their most fluid attacking displays of the tournament to defeat Haiti 4-2. Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari, Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Kechta were all on target as Walid Regragui's side repeatedly exposed Haiti's defensive vulnerabilities in transition.

It wasn’t so simple for the AFCON champions, though. They were trailing twice in the match, but managed to fight back, especially with a number of attacks in the second half. Brazil and Morocco now advance with momentum, having shown both attacking quality and tactical discipline when it mattered most.

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