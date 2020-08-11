He has already surpassed the master: Vincente del Bosque hails Lionel Messi as best player of all time

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES He has already surpassed the master: Vincent del Bosque hails Lionel Messi as best player of all time

Former Spain coach Vincente del Bosque hailed Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and called him the best player in the world. Del Bosque, who is rated amongst the best coaches in the world, guided the Spanish team to 2010 World Cup glory and 2012 Euro trophy.

The legendary coach talked about Messi's vision and his ability to dominate the game with his par excellent skills.

''Lionel Messi is a player from the neighbourhood who has the vision of the game from the streets. A dominance and a dribble that is not seen in today's world and he does it where he needs to.

''He is presently the best player in the world,'' Vicente del Bosque told TyC Sports.

Del Bosque further gave his opinion on the comparison between Messi and great Diego Maradona. The former coach said Messi has surpassed his master and is the best player of all-time.

"Messi was the great heir to Maradona and I think he has already surpassed the master. Messi is the best player of all-time, maybe someone can refute it," he added.

There is speculation that the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner is unhappy with the Barcelona and will not extend his contract after 2021. But, recently, Barcelona FC President Josep Maria Bartomeu has once again insisted that Messi will stay at the club beyond his current contract.

"It's not just me who says it, Messi says it himself,' Bartomeu told beIN SPORTS. "He wants to finish his professional playing career at Barcelona and it's the only club for him.

"I don't have any doubt that when he finishes his football career in three or four years it will be here at Barcelona," he said.

