Watch: Lionel Messi's son Mateo celebrates father's amazing free-kick goal

Image Source : TWITTER/FICHAJES DE FUTBOL Lionel Messi's son Mateo celebrates his father's free-kick goal against Granada on Saturday night.

Lionel Messi's accuracy with the free-kick is not a hidden secret. However off lately fans were deprived of his amazing dead-ball goals from outside the box, making them question if the Barcelona superstar was having that season when things don't go his way. His last night goal from right outside the box was the reminder that he is just a kick away from spewing his magic in La Liga.

And the goal was certainly enjoyed by Messi fans around the world including his son Mateo, whose video was posted on social media by Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzza.

Thrashing Granada 4-0, the goal came right before the end of the first half, when Messi cleared an 8-man wall to slot in an outrageous free-kick which went underneath the jumpring Granada defenders. To make things more interesting, Granada kept a man right below the wall to block such shot but to no avail as the goalkeeper was beaten at the near post.

Earlier in the match, first it was Pedro “Pedri” González shining with his assists. Then the injury-prone Dembele Ousmane earned a spot in the attack. Now the oft-maligned Antoine Griezmann is back to scoring goals.

All in all, Barcelona is slowly showing signs this season might not be a wash after all.

Griezmann scored a brace and set up Lionel Messi for one of the Argentine’s two goals on Saturday to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 win at Granada.

Barcelona’s first three-match winning run in the league under Ronald Koeman put it four points behind leader Atlético Madrid, whose home game scheduled for Saturday against Athletic Bilbao was postponed due to a blizzard that has shut down the capital and made transit almost impossible through much of central Spain.

“Our situation is still complicated, but the team is betting better. We have had three games on the road and won all three,” Koeman said. “We are more focused from the start of the games now, and when we are focused and move the ball with pace, there are few teams that can control us.”

Second-placed Real Madrid was one point behind Atlético after being held at Osasuna to 0-0 in a match played in steady snowfall and with barely any scoring chances for either side.

Atlético has three more games to play than its top title rivals.

(With inputs from AP)