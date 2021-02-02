Watch: ISL club Odisha manager makes distasteful rape comment on referee decision; club apologise

Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
Odisha FC in their statement said they are “appalled” manager Stuart Baxter used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision after losing to Jamshedpur.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2021 7:04 IST
Stuart Baxter
Image Source : STAR SPORTS

Screengrab of Odisha FC manager Stuart Baxter talking after team's match against Jamshedpur FC.

Indian Super League club Odisha are “appalled” manager Stuart Baxter used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision after losing to Jamshedpur on Monday.

Baxter coached South Africa before being hired last year by Odisha, which lost the match 1-0.

“You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t,” Baxter said in a post-match interview on Indian’s Star Sports television. “I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.”

Odisha tweeted: “It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.”

