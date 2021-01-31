Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo turns architect as Juventus beat Sampdoria in Serie A

Image Source : AP Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) in action during the Italian serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Juventus at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa on Saturday evening.

Wearing their infamous orange kit on Saturday night, Juventus saw off Sampdoria 2-0 at Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday to be in the title race.

Cristiano Ronaldo took over the role of architect on the day as both the goals were results of move started by the Portuguese superstar.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with Federico Chiesa capping off a wonderful team move.

Ronaldo picked out Álvaro Morata on the right flank and he rolled the ball across for Chiesa to tap it into the back of the net.

Aaron Ramsey doubled Juventus' lead in stoppage time in another move started by Ronaldo. Ramsey had only come on as a substitute in the 83rd.

Sampdoria tried putting up a fight in the second half, forcing Juve to do some last-ditched defending. Giorgio Chiellini was even forced into a miraculous block to prevent Fabio Quagliarella from levelling the game.

La Vecchia Signora were, however, able to weather the storm - it was actually more like a light drizzle - and bag a second goal in stoppage time to seal the win.

(With inputs from AP.)