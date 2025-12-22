Viktor Gyokeres expects Arsenal to break Premier League jinx in 2025-26 season, hails Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres says Arsenal is optimistic about breaking the Premier League jinx in the 2025-26 season, as the Gunners head to Christmas with a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. He also hailed gaffer Mikel Arteta and spoke about the team's relentless press.

Arsenal’s encouraging start to the campaign has been accompanied by growing belief inside the squad, with Viktor Gyokeres offering insight into the collective mindset and the influence shaping performances. Speaking after a run of strong displays, which helped Arsenal maintain a two-point lead at the top of the table in the Premier League, the forward emphasised togetherness, daily standards, and a focus that remains firmly on the next challenge rather than distant targets.

Especially as the Premier League has been a complicated affair for Arsenal in the recent past. They have come close to the title in the last couple of seasons but slipped at a crucial junction, which allowed Manchester City and Liverpool to take the edge and eventually win the trophy. This year, the London-based club is optimistic that history won’t repeat itself.

“We are all optimistic. I believe the team has a strong spirit and a positive atmosphere at the training ground. It is important to maintain that energy, keep doing the things that are working well, and continue improving together every day. Right now, we are focusing on winning the upcoming games rather than thinking too much about the end goals,” Gyokeres said, speaking to JioStar.

The Mikel Arteta impact

Central to that outlook is Mikel Arteta, whose management style Gyokeres portrayed as both demanding and adaptable. The Arsenal manager’s approach, he explained, extends beyond tactics and into an understanding of the individuals who make up the squad. That balance, paired with visible passion, has resonated strongly within the dressing room.

“I think he is an excellent manager, especially in terms of our style of play. Equally important is his ability to understand the different personalities within the team and tailor his approach to each player. He excels at that. His determination and strong will to succeed inspire everyone. His energy is clearly felt not only during regular training sessions but also before matches. That is something everyone can truly sense,” the 27-year-old added.

Gunners and their relentless press

On the pitch, Gyokeres has drawn attention for his relentless movement, which has altered how opponents attempt to contain Arsenal. While outside observers may frame his contribution in tactical terms, the striker prefers a simpler interpretation centred on responsibility and consistency.

“I believe it’s easier to observe these things from the outside. For me, it’s about doing the right things on the pitch to help the team and to get the best out of myself and my teammates. So far, we have performed very well this season. I think it’s important to continue doing those things and to keep improving,” mentioned the Sweden international.

Where to watch the Premier League in India?

