VETO brings the iconic India vs Pakistan rivalry to your screens

VETO, India’s family-first, subscription-free OTT platform, has secured the streaming rights to the SAFF Championship 2026, adding another international sporting tournament to its growing live sports portfolio. Scheduled to take place from November 5 to 17, the tournament will feature six South Asian nations, with the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture scheduled for November 5 at 3:00 PM IST.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most closely followed match-ups in the region, bringing added attention to the tournament. The fixture will give football fans across India an opportunity to follow the two sides as they take the field, with VETO making the action available through its subscription-free platform.

Commenting on the announcement, Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, VETO, said, “Live sports have the ability to bring audiences together, and fixtures such as India vs Pakistan generate tremendous excitement among fans. With the SAFF Championship 2026 joining our sports portfolio, we aim to bring more international sporting action to Indian households through a subscription-free viewing experience.”

The six participating teams are divided into two groups. Group A comprises India, Pakistan and the Maldives, while Group B features Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The tournament final is scheduled for November 17.

The SAFF Championship joins VETO’s Sports Carnival, which brings together more than 300 hours of live sports streaming across cricket, football, weightlifting and tennis. This growing line-up reflects VETO’s focus on expanding its sports offering alongside its portfolio of live television, movies, entertainment and regional content.

About VETO

VETO is India’s subscription-free, family-first, CTV-focused OTT platform, built to offer a trusted and seamless large-screen viewing experience for Indian households. Designed for the Connected TV ecosystem, VETO offers a diverse mix of live TV, movies, music, news, sports, podcasts, web series and on-demand content across 12 languages and more than 10 genres. With a portfolio of over 60 live channels and a growing library of on-demand programming, VETO brings together curated and credible content across multiple properties, languages and audience preferences, creating a connected entertainment experience for families.