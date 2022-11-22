Follow us on Image Source : GETTY USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale shines in Wales' WC return with 1-1 stalemate in Group B

Gareth Bale shined in Wales’s 1-1 draw against the USA at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan with the 83rd-minute penalty on Monday (November 21) evening. Wales, who returned to the showpiece tournament after 64 years were made to work, having fallen behind in the 36th minute through Timothy Weah. As a result of the draw, it is England that top the group after matchday 1 as they earlier beat Iran 6-2.

USA dominate early proceedings

It was the USA who dominated the early stages and could have taken the lead on nine minutes as Joe Rodon's inadvertent header towards his own goal was kept out by Wayne Hennessey, before Josh Sargent nodded against the post shortly after. The breakthrough came on 36 minutes as Christian Pulisic found space to slip a pass in behind for Weah, who smartly jabbed the ball past Hennessey and into the bottom corner.

Wales had been overwhelmed in the first half and in response manager Rob Page brought on Kieffer Moore for the ineffective Dan James at the break. The Bournemouth striker should have levelled for Wales on 65 minutes, as he rose at the near post from a corner, but somehow headed over with the net at his mercy.

With eight minutes to go they did find the equaliser, however. Bale got himself in front of Walker Zimmerman in the box to be tripped and win a penalty, before stepping up himself to thunder the ball past Matt Turner.

Next in action

Wales will next take the center stage on Friday (November 25) at the same venue against Iran, while USA play England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on the same day. The group stage will conclude on Tuesday (November 29) with Wales taking on England and USA going head-to-head against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Latest Sports News