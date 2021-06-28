Uruguay vs Paraguay Live Streaming Copa America 2021: How to Watch URU vs PAR online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch URU vs PAR online.

Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America Live Streaming: How to Watch URU vs PAR match online on SonyLIV

Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch URU vs PAR match online on SonyLIV

When is Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match? Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 will take place on Tuesday morning, June 29. What are the timings of Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match? Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match will start at 05:30 AM IST. Where is Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match? Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match will be played in Estadio Olimpico, Rio de Janerio (Brazil). Which TV channel will broadcast Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match? Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match will be telecast on Sony Ten 1. Where can you live stream Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match? Uruguay vs Paraguay Copa America 2021 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 1) in India.

Uruguay and Paraguay will complete their 2021 Copa America group-stage campaign as they face off in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday morning with both sides playing in the comfort of confirmed knockout stage qualification. Paraguay have six points from their three matches and are second behind Argentina in Group B, while Uruguay are fourth wtih two points behind their opponents in this match. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN 1.