UEFA rankings show La Liga clubs leading way for eighth successive year

La Liga Santander continues to lead the way across European football, with UEFA confirming that Spanish clubs go into the new season leading its ranking of the leagues from member associations for an eighth successive season.

Determined by the results of the clubs of the associations in Champions League and Europa League games over the past five seasons, the UEFA coefficient shows which leagues have been consistently successful and overcome opponents from other countries around Europe, a statement says.

Sevilla's Europa League final victory over Italian side Inter Milan in early August ensured that LaLiga would keep the leading position in the ranking as they have all the way back to 2012/13.

Although 2019-20 ended in disappointment for La Liga clubs in the Champions League, Atletico de Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid all made the latter stages of the competition once again.

That saw La Liga pick up a total of 18,928 coefficient rankings points over the course of the campaign, ahead of Germany (18,714) and England (18,571) to be the domestic league with the best performances last season.

This allowed Spain to consolidate its position atop the rankings, which take into account the total points gathered over the last five seasons. La Liga sits top with 102,283 points, well ahead of second placed England (90,462) and Germany in third spot (74,784).

