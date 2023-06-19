Monday, June 19, 2023
     
  UEFA Nations League: Spain beat Croatia on penalties to end their trophy drought

UEFA Nations League: Spain beat Croatia on penalties to end their trophy drought

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon pulled off two match-winning saves during the penalties to guide his team to a deserving win.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2023 7:15 IST
Spain win UEFA Nations League 2023
Image Source : GETTY Spain win UEFA Nations League 2023

Spain beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties to record their first-ever UEFA Nations League title at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Sunday, June 18. The former World Cup winners also ended their 11-year trophy drought to deny Croatia their first-ever international title. 

Both teams were not able to produce many opportunities throughout the game as it was a dull performance in front of the goal at both ends. Barcelona youngster Gavi came close to providing a breakthrough in the 12th minute as his effort was whiskered away just wide of the far post. Tottenham Hotspur winger Ivan Perisic almost put Croatia front as he missed his header in the 40th minute.

La Roja's first shot on the target came through Ansu Fati in the 84th minute but Perisic denied the effort with a block. But Spain managed to come victorious through penalties. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte missed his spot-kick but Unai Simon won the game for Spain with two brilliant saves.

After the game, Spain manager Luis de La Fuente praised his new-formed side and said that their winning mentality is back within the lads. 

"These players are used to winning," De la Fuente told reporters after the game. "They have won so much coming through the ranks and this can continue, I think this competitive streak is back and we can look forward to winning more."

"I know this generation of players very well and I knew they wouldn't let me down," De La Fuente said. "We've been very relaxed throughout this week and enjoyed our training sessions. I told them to stay calm because they had done a brilliant job. We would have deserved to win the game earlier, but this makes the win even more epic. I would have been happy even if we hadn't won tonight, but winning adds the gloss and of course, makes everyone happier."

