UEFA Nations League: Fan dies after falling from second tier of stadium during Portugal vs Spain final Portugal lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy for the second time in history, beating Spain in the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. However, the final was marred by the death of a fan who fell from the second tier of the stadium during the match.

Munich:

UEFA confirmed the death of a spectator during the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The fan fell from the second tier of the main stand on the seating area blow during the final minutes of the game.

The final didn't stop even as the spectator was being treated by the paramedics and stadium stewards. However, they couldn't revive him as the spectator passed away during the treatment. UEFA confirmed the development in an official statement.

"There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET). Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time," the statement from UEFA read.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reacts to the tragic death of spectator

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, offered his sympathies to the fan who passed away and his family after the match. "I want to express my condolences to the family of a fan who has died. That has made us realize what is important in life," he said. Portugal's man of the match, Nuno Mendes, also reacted to the incident, saying, "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today."

What happened in the match?

As far as the match is concerned, Portugal and Spain put up a brilliant show but couldn't break the 2-2 deadlock in the regular time. Spain were the first to take the lead with Martin Zubimendi finding the net in the 21st minute. Five minutes later, Mendes equalled the proceedings only for the Spaniards to go 2-1 ahead thanks to a brilliant strike from Mikel Oyarzabal at the stroke of the first half.

Cristiano Ronaldo then showed off his class, making it 2-2 in the 61st minute. However, no team could score the third goal, and when it went down to the penalties, Portugal held their nerve to win by 5-3 margin.