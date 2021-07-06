Follow us on Image Source : AP UEFA invites Christian Eriksen to Euro 2020 final

UEFA has invited Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to the European Championship final along with the medics who helped to save his life.

Eriksen collapsed on the field during his team’s opening match against Finland on June 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Denmark will play England in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Italy and Spain will face each other in a knockout match at the fourth straight European Championship.

Spain beat Italy at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 and went on to win the title each time. The Italians won five years ago at Euro 2016 but then lost to Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Euro 2020 semifinal match will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will face either England or Denmark on Sunday in the final. That match will also be played at Wembley