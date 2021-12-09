Europa League: Vardy in spotlight as Leicester take on Napoli with last-16 spot on the line

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jamie Vardy.

Highlights All 4 teams in Group C can still qualify as Legia Warsaw hosts Spartak Moscow in other game

1st place goes direct to the round of 16, and 2nd place faces a Champions League team in playoff

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Real Sociedad aiming to snatch second in Group B from PSV Eindhoven

Jamie Vardy could start for Leicester against Napoli with a place in the last 16 on the line. The striker has played just 30 minutes off the bench in the Europa League this season but could play a prominent role in Italy after he was a substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

All four of the teams in Group C can still qualify as Legia Warsaw hosts Spartak Moscow in the other game. First place goes direct to the round of 16, and second place faces a team from the Champions League in a playoff for a round-of-16 spot.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Real Sociedad is aiming to snatch second in Group B from PSV Eindhoven but needs a win over the Dutch club.

Lazio hosts Galatasaray in what’s essentially an early single-leg playoff. With both clubs already assured of a top-two finish in Group E, the winner will go direct to the last 16. If there’s a draw, Galatasaray keeps hold of first place.

New Rangers coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has won his first four games in charge but has a tough task away to Group A leader Lyon, which is seeking to finish with a perfect six wins from six games.