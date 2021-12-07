UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
  • Gunman opens fire in a customer service center killing two people in Moscow
Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming football Online.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2021 22:07 IST
File photo of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.

UEFA Champions League Live Real Madrid and Inter Milan have advanced and will play for the group win at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The Spanish host will secure the top spot with a draw as it has a two-point advantage over the Italian side.

Madrid have won eight straight games in all competitions and are unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches. Sheriff Tiraspol's shock wins over Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk earlier in the group stage are enough to earn the Moldovan club a spot in the Europa League playoffs with a game to spare.

What time is the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 01:30 AM IST at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from AP)

