Champions League: Barcelona to face PSG in Round of 16, Chelsea get Atletico Madrid

Image Source : AP Neymar and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona are set to face Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League after being drawn against Neymar and Co in the last 16. Having finished second in Group G after losing 3-0 against Juventus last week, Barcelona were unseeded. They'll first face PSG at the Camp Nou and the return leg will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Another vital clash will be between La Liga giant Atletico Madrid and Premier League heavyweight Chelsea. While Manchester City will travel to Gladbach for Round of 16, defending champions Bayern Munich will face Lazio.

In other ties, Liverpool take on RB Leipzig, Real Madrid lock horns with Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund battle Sevilla and Juventus play Porto.

The first leg of the Round of 16 games will be played either on February 16 or 17, next year, with the second legs set to take place on March 9 or 10.

Complete UEFA Champions League Last 16 draw:

First Leg - February 16-17 or 23-24

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Second Leg - March 9-10 or 16-17

Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Lazio (Italy)

Chelsea (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Atalanta (Italy)