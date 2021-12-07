Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden (centre) vying for the ball with RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara (right) and Yussuf Poulsen.

UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

With Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain already qualified for the knockout stage, there is not much suspense left in Group A of UEFA Champions League. City beat PSG 2-1 to win the group in the previous round, with the French team guaranteed second place.

Leipzig removed American coach Jesse Marsch on Sunday after poor recent form in the Bundesliga. Marsch had been in quarantine after a positive test for the coronavirus so his interim replacement, Achim Beierlorzer, already has Champions League experience from beating Brugge 5-0 last month. Leipzig host City in an empty stadium because of coronavirus-related restrictions on fans in their home state.

If Leipzig and Brugge have the same results, Leipzig finish third on head-to-head. City is resting key players Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, while Gabriel Jesus is injured.

What time is the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 11:15 PM IST at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs Manchester City fixture?

The match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City probable XI

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting line-up Gulacsi (GK), Klostermann, Simakan, Gvardiol, Mukiele, Tyler Adams, Laimer, Angelino, Nkunku, Forsberg, Andre Silva

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up Steffen (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Bernado Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish