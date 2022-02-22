UEFA Champions League 2021 22: Chelsea host Lille; Juventus travel to Villarreal

Follow us on Image Source : CHELSEA FC VIA GETTY IMAGES Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground in Cobham on Monday.

Highlights Mason Mount could make the Chelsea bench after an ankle problem but is unlikely to be ready to start

Juventus will face Villarreal without Paulo Dybala and will depend on Morata up front

Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also out injured, while Leonardo Bonucci is listed as doubtful

Chelsea's Champions League title defence resumes in the round of 16 with captain Cesar Azpilicueta potentially fit to return after a groin issue. Mason Mount could make the Chelsea bench after an ankle problem but is unlikely to be ready to start.

While Chelsea are third in the English Premier League, French champions Lille are 11th in Ligue 1.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saaid, "For sure they have had a little bit more trouble this year in the league but post-title years are often complicated. But we see when they play the Champions League music that they will do everything to come and win. So it's up to us to be vigilant and play our best football.”

VILLARREAL-JUVENTUS

Villarreal are back in the last 16 for the first time in 13 years while Juventus is trying to return to the quarterfinals after consecutive eliminations at this stage.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri won't be able to count on forward Paulo Dybala because of an injury and will start the match with Alvaro Morata and new signing Dusan Vlahovic up front.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini is also out injured, while Leonardo Bonucci is listed as doubtful.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery is a four-time Europa League champion but has never taken any of his teams — including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal — past the round of 16 in the Champions League. He remains without injured striker Gerard Moreno but forward Arnaut Danjuma is in top form after a long period sidelined.

(Reported by AP)