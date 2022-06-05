UEFA apologizes to fans for Champions League final chaos

Follow us on Image Source : UEFA UEFA says sorry to fans

UEFA apologized to fans for the "frightening and distressing" situation at the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

"UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final," last Saturday, it said in a statement.

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

The sports body had initially blamed fans for the chaos. Real Madrid joined Liverpool in demanding an explanation on what went wrong at the Stade de France.

Fans, including children, were tear-gassed, assaulted and harassed while trying to get into the final. UEFA initially blamed the chaos and violence on fans arriving late, then blamed holders of fake tickets. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the tear gas was justified.

UEFA added that it has commissioned an independent review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities — the clubs, federations, fans, security, stadium operator — involved in the organization of the final.

"The review, led by Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal, aims at understanding what happened in the buildup to the final, and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day," UEFA said. It promised to publish the full report.

While Liverpool fans were mainly affected and the club has been gathering evidence and demanding action, Real Madrid also wanted answers from UEFA for the disorder that left its fans “abandoned and defenseless."

"We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless," Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid, which won the final 1-0, said the occasion “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world."

(Inputs from PTI)