UCL Draw: Real Madrid fix another date with Benfica, PSG to play Monaco in Champions League knockout round The Champions League playoff draw has been confirmed, sending major clubs into February battles for round-of-16 places. Real Madrid, PSG, Newcastle United and Inter Milan must survive the qualifying round, with Newcastle facing Qarabag and Mourinho’s Benfica drawn against Madrid.

New Delhi:

Europe’s elite now know the hurdles standing between them and the Champions League round of 16, with Friday’s playoff draw shaping a dramatic route through the revamped competition. While eight clubs have already secured direct passage into the knockout phase, the remaining contenders must navigate a February playoff to keep their continental ambitions alive.

The new league-phase format has already produced turbulence. England’s strong collective performance means Newcastle United stand alone as the Premier League’s sole representative in the playoff round. Eddie Howe’s side have been paired with Qarabag, with a place among the final 16 at stake.

The last season marked the debut of the redesigned Champions League structure, and early signs suggested the eventual champion could still emerge from this crowded playoff field. Among those hoping to prove that point is Real Madrid, a club more accustomed to skipping preliminary hurdles. Madrid’s detour into the playoffs was sealed on the final night of the league phase, when Benfica, coached by former Madrid manager José Mourinho, advanced thanks to a decisive late strike from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

UCL knockout schedule

Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle both began the campaign strongly, sitting inside the top eight, but a 1-1 draw in Paris proved costly. That single result sent both clubs sliding down the standings to 11th and 12th, forcing them into the qualifying round alongside teams finishing between ninth and 24th.

Inter Milan, last season’s runners-up, also find themselves in the playoff mix, underlining the unforgiving nature of the new format. PSG, however, are no strangers to the longer road. A year ago, they survived the playoffs and endured two extra February fixtures as part of their pursuit of a first European crown.

Several storylines add extra intrigue. Mourinho will return to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since his departure from Real Madrid, fresh from recording his first-ever victory over the Spanish giants in Benfica’s midweek win. The upcoming tie also represents Madrid’s first Champions League knockout encounter with a Portuguese opponent.

UCL Knockout draw