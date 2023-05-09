UCL 2022-23: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Possible Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Records

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League playing XI

Real Madrid, the most successful team, will take on the in-form Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 semi-final on Tuesday, May 9. The reigning champions face their biggest challenge to the 15th UCL title as Manchester City remain in great form ahead of the blockbuster clash at Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City are close to winning the English Premier League 2022-23 with just three games remaining but are facing strong competition from Arsenal. They have already secured a berth in the FA Cup Final but Pep Guardiola and Citizens will turn their entire focus on winning the maiden Champions League trophy. They beat Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate to enter the UCL last-four round but face a totally different challenge when they take on Los Blancos in the first leg.

Match Details: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Time: 12:30 AM IST (May 10)

Telecast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv

Possible Playing XIs

Real Madrid will miss star defender Eder Militao for the first leg due to suspension. Attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos will miss out due to injury but left-back Ferland Mendy is available. Rodrygo is expected to start with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr in front while Eduardo Camavinga will join Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will miss Dutch defender Nathan Ake who suffered a hamstring issue during the league game against Leeds United. Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva are expected to join star forward Erling Haaland after being rested for the Leeds game.

Real Madrid Possible Playing XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City Possible Playing XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Head-to-Head records

Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other eight times, all in the Champions League. Both teams have recorded three wins each and two games ended in a draw. Both teams last faced each other in the semi-final round last season where Real Madrid came victorious with a thrilling 6-5 win on aggregate.

The Citizens won the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and were leading the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu 1-0 after a 73rd-minute goal from Riyad Mahrez. But the Los Blancos made a sensational late comeback with Rodrygo scoring two goals to take the game to an extra-time thriller. Benzema then converted a penalty in the extra time to guide Real Madrid to the final.

Played - 8 | Real Madrid Won - 3 | Manchester City Won - 3 | Draw - 2

