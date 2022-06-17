U-17 Women's team is all set to lock horns against Italy and Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF U-17 India women's team

Along with the much anticipated FIFA World Cup, this also is the year of the U-17 Women's World Cup. The women's team is all set to fly out to Italy and Norway and will compete in two tournaments to prepare for the mega event. The ladies will play two tournaments in their exposure tour. The Torneo Female Football Tournament will kickstart from June 22-26 and the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway is scheduled to start from July 1-17. This is the first time the Indian team is participating in the Nordic tournament.

It will be a sight to behold on June 22 when India faces Italy. Alongside India, countries like Chile, Italy, and Mexico will participate in the event. The press release issued by the All India Football Federation says that eight teams will compete against each other including the Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, and Sweden in the Open Nordic Tournament WU16. A total of 23 players have been selected by head coach Thomas Dennerby who took charge of the team earlier this year.

The list of 23 players are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keisham Melody Chanu.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika