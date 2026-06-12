Two goals, three red cards; Mexico outclass South Africa in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener - key moments

New Delhi:

Mexico outclassed South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at the Mexico City Stadium by 2-0 in a game that was marred by second-half red cards. Two South African players - Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane were sent off before Mexico captain Cesar Montes was sent down the tunnel at the Estadio Azteca.

El Tri dominated the game with two goals and a far superior game than the Bafana Bafana. Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the tournament after pouncing on a big error from South African goalkeeper Williams in the ninth minute. The co-hosts kept their dominance intact in the remainder of the half, creating several opportunities. They bossed the possession and also took six shots in the first half, while the Bafana Bafana were a distant second.

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