June 20, 2026
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  4. Turkey crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026 as Paraguay cause major upset in Group D

Turkey crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026 as Paraguay cause major upset in Group D

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Turkey and Paraguay took on each other in a Group D clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. While Turkey hoped to improve and register their first win, they were left stunned as Paraguay managed a 1-0 defeat and eliminated them from the tournament altogether.

Turkey vs Paraguay
Turkey vs Paraguay Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

In one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Turkey has officially been eliminated from the tournament after facing a defeat against Paraguay. The two sides met at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California on June 20th. 

Coming on the back of a 2-0 loss against Australia, Turkey hoped for a good performance against Paraguay. It is worth noting that Turkey was widely considered the dark horse of the tournament. With the side having the potential to beat many big sides, Turkey failed to live up to their hype. 

Paraguay scored the only goal of the game very early, with Martias Galarza scoring in the second minute of the game. The game ended with Paraguay handing Turkey a 1-0 defeat. 

Group D currently sees Turkey sitting in last place with zero points in two matches. The table is topped by the USA with six points. They are followed by Australia, who are in second with three points. Furthermore, Paraguay also have three points to their name, with their first win recorded against Turkey. 

Also Read: KS Bharat exploring opportunities in Dubai, joined Team Stallions after retiring from India cricket

Arda Guler fails to produce as Turkey continue horrid run of form

With Turkey coming into the tournament, many fans set their sights upon star youngster Arda Guler. Having played for Real Madrid at club level, Guler has established himself as one of the best youngsters in world football, and before their game against Paraguay, Turkey's head coach, Vincenzo Montella, took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Guler. 

“He has talent, intuition, reading of the game; he knows when to slow down, when to go vertical, and he knows how to score. He has an innocent face, but he is very clever,” Montella was quoted as saying by the News Mill. 

With two games lost in two, Turkey will be taking on the USA next. The two sides will meet at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 26. The USA is unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won matches against Paraguay and Australia, and with the form that Turkey is in, they could have trouble against the high-flying USA. 

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