Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after 20 years, where’s he heading? Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to leave the club after the end of the current season. He joined at the age of 6 and has spent 20 years before announcing his departure on social media. He won 2 Premier Leagues and 1 Champions League among major trophies.

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his shock exit from Liverpool. The 26-year-old joined the Merseyside club at age 6 and has been at the club for 20 years before deciding to leave on a free transfer. He has played a key role in the team’s success in winning two Premier League titles and one Champions League in 2019. Apart from that, Liverpool also played two more Champions League finals during Trent’s time.

From an early age, Trent was deemed the face of the Liverpool club, especially as he hails from the same place. He soon turned out to be the poster boy and was named the vice-captain of the side during the latter years of Jurgen Klopp. Notably, June 30 marked the end of Trent, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s tenure with Liverpool, but the latter two signed new deals. The fullback, however, chose to leave after winning the Premier League title this season.

“After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20,” Trent said.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally. I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here,” he added.

Where’s Trent heading?

Trent is set to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid. According to reports, the youngster is on his way to the Spanish club for a free transfer. There have been talks of his switch for the last six months, but neither the player nor the Madrid club made too much noise about the same. It’s not clear if any other club is interested in acquiring the services of Trent. However, as things stand, he is set to move to the Madrid-based club ahead of the Club World Cup.