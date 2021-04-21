Tokyo Olympics: Brazil and Germany football teams draw in same group; Spain-Argentina in Group C

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Both teams' last faced off in a competitive game at the famous 2014 World Cup semi-final, which saw eventual winners Germany thrash the host nation 7-1 before beating Argentina in the final.

Football giants Brazil and Germany were paired in the same group (Group D) at the draw of the groups for the Tokyo Olympics in Zurich on Wednesday. The other two teams in the four-team group are Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia with group winners and runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.

Interestingly, Brazil were the gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics as they defeated silver medallists Germany 5-4 on penalties after the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of the extra time.

However, memorably both teams' last faced off in a competitive game at the famous 2014 World Cup semi-final, which saw eventual winners Germany thrash the host nation 7-1 before beating Argentina in the final.

The Argentines were also handed a tough draw at July's Olympics with 2010 champions Spain, along with Egypt and Australia, in Group C.

Current world champions France were handed a rather comfortable draw as they will find competition in host nation Japan, Mexico, South Africa in Group A. Group B includes New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania.

The complete draw is listed below along with the women's group draw as well.

MEN

Group A: Japan, South Africa, Mexico, France.

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, Romania.

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina, Australia.

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast, Saudi Arabia.

WOMEN

Group E: Japan, Canada, Britain, Chile.

Group F: China, Brazil, Zambia, Netherlands.

Group G: Sweden, United States, Australia, New Zealand.