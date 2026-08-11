Tiger Shroff pulls out of Durand Cup 2026, reveals reason | WATCH

New Delhi:

Tiger Shroff will miss Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 group-stage match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on Tuesday after a last-minute work commitment forced him to pull out. The 36-year-old actor had registered with Mumbay FC for their maiden Durand Cup campaign and was expected to travel to Shillong for the Group E fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, he confirmed his withdrawal in a video posted by the club on Instagram.

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I would not be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said in a video posted on Mumbay FC's Instagram account.

Shroff said to be looking forward to taking the field for the club, but his work schedule has now ruled him out of their final group match. “I was really looking forward to playing for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I would not be able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys,” he signed off.

Mumbay FC enter the fixture after a difficult start to their Durand Cup campaign. They suffered identical 5-0 defeats against Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong in their first two matches, leaving the Nongkseh game as their final group fixture.

Tiger Shroff’s football journey

For Shroff, the Durand Cup campaign represented another step in a football journey that began long before his career in films. The actor, who is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, had initially wanted to become a footballer and counts Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo among his idols.

He eventually made his professional football debut for Mumbay FC in October 2024. His first appearance came in the Mumbai Premier League, where the club defeated Bombay Gymkhana 1-0. The competition is the seventh tier of India’s domestic football league system.

Shroff subsequently established himself in Bollywood following his acting debut in Heropanti in 2014. He went on to feature in films including Baaghi, War and Ganapath, while also becoming known for his action roles, dancing and fitness.