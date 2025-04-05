Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich after 25 years Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller will be leaving the team after 25 years with the club. The German international joined the Bayern Academy in 2000 and his first appearance for the senior's team in 2008.

One of the greatest midfielders of Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller is set to leave the club after 25 years. The 35-year-old confirmed the development on his Instagram, stating that he respects the club’s decision to not renew him after the ongoing season. Notably, he is the most decorated German footballer in history, winning 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues. In total, Muller has won 33 titles in his club career. Apart from that, he also won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, beating Argentina in the final.

“It's clear that today is not like any other day for me. My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It's been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs,” Muller said while announcing his decision.

Muller joined the Bayern Academy in 2000 and his first appearance for the senior's team in 2008. However, he became a regular in the team under Louis van Gaal in 2010. In total, he's scored 247 goals and has made a club-record number of appearances with 743 matches.

Speaking about his time in the club, Muller stated that he has a special connection to the team and its fans and stated that it will remain forever.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we'll remember fondly for a long time,” Muller added.

Notably, Muller hasn’t revealed his next destination. Given his pedigree, Muller can continue in Europe. He can return to his boyhood club TSV Pähl, which he left 25 years back. Apart from that, clubs from Saudi Arabia can also be interested in his service.