‘They understand each other’s game’: Mohammed Salah picks his favourites to win Premier League title Liverpool's star forward Mohammed Salah recently came forward and branded Arsenal as his favourites to go all the way in the ongoing Premier League season. Liverpool is set to lock horns with Arsenal on August 31.

Liverpool:

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the Premier League 2025-26 season, as defending champions Liverpool are all set to host Arsenal at Anfield on August 31. The two sides will be looking to perform their best in hopes of maintaining top form in the new season.

There is no doubt that both Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the biggest contenders to win the Premier League title. In the 2024-25 season, Liverpool finished in first place in the standings, with Arsenal in second.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool’s ace forward, Mohammed Salah, took centre stage and branded Arsenal as the favourites all the way in the ongoing Premier League season, considering the amount of time that the players have spent together.

"That team, I have said it a few times, today and also at the PFA Awards, I said they are the favourites because they have a team that has played [together] for five, six years. So, they understand each other’s game. And, they also have a manager with the team for five, six years. When the team’s stuck together for that long, they know each other’s game, so it becomes easier for them,” Salah told Sky Sports.

Arteta opens up on upcoming clash against Liverpool

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, speaking ahead of the clash against Liverpool, emphasised the importance of the clash. He opined that the Gunners will be hoping to maintain their winning run as they aim to go for the title.

"A very important one and we want to continue building the momentum that we are in right now. Going to those grounds, those stadiums, against this kind of opposition is what we want and coming away from those big games, winning in a really convincing way. That's the objective,” Arteta said.