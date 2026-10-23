The name of Manchester City will return to the Premier League Summit soon: Marc Guehi

New Delhi:

Leading up to the new Premier League season, Manchester City had plenty of things to worry about. Their most successful coach, Pep Guardiola, had left the club, along with some of the key players, including Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Omar Marmoush, among others.

Things were expected to get harder for them, but with City, that was never the case. They found the right balance by signing some of the biggest names, which helped them win all their seven Premier League matches so far. Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye have played a crucial role in the project under new head coach Maresca and with that, they are once again the favourites to challenge for the league title.

Defender Marc Guehi is also confident of their chances. He highlighted the great start to the campaign and noted that they lost the league to Arsenal last season by a close margin, but are ready to bounce back and move to the summit soon.

“No goals personally, but any goal for Manchester City is my goal, and that's always to challenge and win trophies. So, we'll definitely be trying to do that. We have got off to a great start in the league, and we are unbeaten as well, so we want to keep the streak going as long as we can, and the goal is to lift the Premier League trophy at the end. We lost out to Arsenal last season, but this season we will be back, and this season will be ours. The name of Manchester City will return to the Premier League Summit soon,” Guehi said in an interaction with JioStar.

Similarities between Maresca and Guardiola

Guehi also drew similarities between current coach Maresca and Guardiola. Notably, before becoming the head coach of Chelsea and now in City, Maresca served as Guardiola’s assistant at the Manchester-based club and hence, some of their tactics are pretty similar. However, Guehi noted that Maresca also brings something new to the table and when the two sets of ideas meet, it works wonders.

“Enzo shares a lot of similarities with our former manager, Pep Guardiola. But Enzo as a manager has his own ideas. He's had his own experiences and that’s visible in the way he wants us to play and set up. You can also see the similarities in certain tactics he shares with Pep, and his evolution from being under Pep to where he is now is tremendous. So, I think it's the best of both worlds,” Guehi added.

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