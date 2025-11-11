Telangana CM Revanth Reddy confirms Lionel Messi's visit to Hyderabad in December, releases official poster Telangana CM Revnath Reddy confirms that Lionel Messi will visit Hyderabad in December as part of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025'. The city joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with fan events and security preparations underway.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is gearing up to welcome football superstar Lionel Messi next month as part of the much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’. The visit was confirmed after organisers of Messi’s India tour met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence earlier this week. During the meeting, the CM unveiled the official tour poster and received a football signed by Messi’s team, marking the symbolic beginning of the event.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture with the official poster. His caption read, “Telangana welcomes Lionel Messi! The GOAT arrives in Hyderabad this December as part of the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision.”

Messi’s visit aligns with Telangana’s ambitious ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ initiative, which seeks to position the state as a global hub for innovation, investment, and sports. Officials are expected to formally invite Messi to serve as a global ambassador for the campaign, a role that could boost Telangana’s international profile and inspire young athletes across the state.

Hyderabad replaced Ahmedabad

Originally, Hyderabad was not part of Messi’s India itinerary. The city was added after a proposed Argentina friendly in Kochi was cancelled, ensuring fans in southern India get a chance to see the football icon live. With Hyderabad on the schedule, the ‘GOAT Tour’ will now cover Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, transforming it into a nationwide celebration of football. Initially, Messi was scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, but that trip now stands cancelled.

Excitement is building across the city, with local football academies planning friendly matches, fan marches, and public viewing events to coincide with Messi’s arrival. Authorities are also preparing for large crowds, with security arrangements being put in place to manage the anticipated influx of visitors.

Notably, Messi will first arrive in Kolkata on December 13, after which, he will visit Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, respectively.