Tactical Analysis: South Korea control tempo, exploits Czechia in counter-attack to secure 2-1 win

New Delhi:

South Korea defeated Czechia 2–1 in a tightly contested 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match. The result reflected Korea’s adaptability after falling behind and Czechia’s inability to maintain control after a strong spell around the hour mark.

Notably, the match began cautiously, with both sides prioritising structure over risk. Czechia set up in a compact 4-2-3-1 mid-block, staying narrow to protect central zones and forcing South Korea into wider areas. South Korea responded with a flexible 4-3-3 that often shifted into a 2-3-5 in possession, with full-backs pushing high and one midfielder dropping deeper to aid circulation. Despite Korea’s greater possession, Czechia’s defensive spacing limited clear chances, particularly by denying entry passes into Lee Kang-in between the lines.

Czechia looked most dangerous in transition, using the movement of Patrik Schick as a focal point to link play and draw defenders out. However, South Korea’s centre-backs managed aerial duels well and prevented sustained pressure. Eventually, the first half remained goalless, largely due to both teams’ compact rest-defence structures and cautious buildup play.

Much contrasting second half

The game opened up after the break when Czechia struck first in the 59th minute from a set piece. A well-delivered corner exposed Korea’s zonal marking, and Ladislav Krejci powered in a header to give Czechia the lead. At that stage, Czechia’s mid-block briefly advanced higher, attempting to compress Korea’s buildup and slow their progression through midfield. In the meantime, the goal came completely against the run of play. The Heung Min Son-led side was clearly dominating the proceedings, but Krejci’s goal from the set-piece changed the dynamics.

Not for long, though. South Korea’s response was tactical as much as emotional. They increased tempo and began attacking more vertically, reducing slow circulation and instead targeting the spaces between Czechia’s midfield and defensive lines. Hwang In-beom’s positioning became more aggressive, receiving earlier and turning quickly to break Czech pressure. This shift destabilised Czechia’s structure, pulling their midfield apart.

South Korea counters

The equaliser came in the 67th minute after sustained pressure, with Hwang finishing a move created through quick interchanges at the edge of the box. From there, Korea’s attacking shape became more fluid, with rotations between wingers and the central forward creating uncertainty in Czechia’s back line.

The winning goal arrived in the 80th minute from a rapid transition. South Korea exploited space behind the left-back channel, with a swift counterattack ending in a low finish from substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu. Czechia’s defensive line, increasingly stretched, struggled to recover shape.

In the closing stages, Czechia pushed forward through direct balls and set pieces, but South Korea’s compact 4-1-4-1 defensive block limited entry points and protected the lead effectively. The match ultimately highlighted Korea’s superior in-game adjustments and transition efficiency against a tactically rigid Czech side.