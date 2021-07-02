Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch SUI vs ESP Quarter-final match online

Follow us on Image Source : AP Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch SUI vs ESP Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

Switzerland vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch SUI vs ESP Quarter-final Live Online on SonyLIV

After knocking France from the Euro 2020, a high-spirited Switzerland unit will take on Spain quarter-finals on Friday in St Petersburg. Switzerland, however, will be missing captain Granit Xhaka because of suspension. Xhaka was selected as UEFA’s man of the match after Switzerland beat France in a penalty shootout. Spain, on the other hand, enter the tie following a pulsating 5-3 result against Croatia. Alvaro Morata found the roof of the net in extra time shortly before Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the eight-goal thriller.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has said there is no complacency in his camp. "The reality is Switzerland have got through and nothing else matters. "The good thing for us is that both teams know each other very well. We competed recently in the Nations League.

"They're going to be a very tough team to face and I think for the spectator there might not be some big names, but they're a great group of players."

The winner of the contest will either face Belgium or Italy in the semi-finals.

When is Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final will take place on Friday, July 02.

What are the timings of the Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Where is Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match will be played at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg (Russia).

Which TV channel will broadcast Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 in English.

Where can you live stream Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match?

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 quarter-final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.