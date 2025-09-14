Sunil Chhetri returns as Khalid Jamil names 30 probables for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Sunil Chhetri returns as head coach Khalid Jamil names a 30-member probables squad for India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifiers vs Singapore. The camp begins on September 20 in Bengaluru. The final squad to be picked ahead of the October double-header.

New Delhi:

Following India’s encouraging third-place finish at the CAFA Nations Cup, head coach Khalid Jamil has named a 30-member probables list for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapore, with veteran forward Sunil Chhetri returning to the fold.

The Indian men’s national football team will begin their preparatory camp in Bengaluru on September 20, with players reporting a day earlier. The camp is part of India’s build-up to the crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, where the Blue Tigers are set to face Singapore twice in Group C. The first of the two games will be an away match on October 9 at the National Stadium, and then at home on October 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Notably, players from Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa, who are currently involved in the AFC Champions League 2, will join the camp at a later stage. In addition to the 30 players named, five others, including two from the India U23 setup and three senior players, have been placed on standby. Their names are expected to be announced shortly.

This squad marks the continued evolution of India’s men’s football under Jamil, who took charge following the departure of Manolo Marquez. The CAFA Nations Cup served as his first outing with the national side, where he guided the team to a respectable third-place finish.

The 30-member probables:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammed Aimen, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh (jr), Mohammed Sanan K, Muhammed Suhail, Parthib Gogoi, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh