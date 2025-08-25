Sunil Chhetri injured, India announce 23-member squad for CAFA Nations Cup India have announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming edition of the CAFA Nations Cup on August 29. Legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri is out with an injury, while Mohun Bagan team management has refused to release the players due to the AFC Champions Trophy 2.

Bengaluru:

Newly appointed India football head coach Khalid Jamil announced a 23-member India Squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup. Legendary striker Sunil Chhetri, who is also the leading goal-scorer of the country, has been left behind. The veteran retired from international football in June 2024, but after a chat with former coach Manolo Marquez, he reversed his decision and joined the squad in March 2025. He captained the team against the Maldives as well.

Addressing Chhetri’s absence, Jamil mentioned that the forward isn’t fit at the moment, and when he recovers, the Bengaluru FC player will be considered for selection. “After this match, Sunil will be available. If he is fit, he is most welcome,” Jamil said in the press conference.

Another major talking point is the absence of Mohun Bagan players. The ISL champions were concerned about the well-being of the players and noted that the AFC Champions League 2 matches will begin in the third week of September. They didn’t want to risk any injury ahead of the continental tournament and hence, didn’t allow any of the seven players who were called up in the preliminary squad.

Despite this setback, Jamil expressed a pragmatic outlook, stating he will make the most of the resources available.

“Whatever resources I have got or available, you have to use them. The attitude of the senior players like Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan has been very good. I have full support and I haven’t felt any difficulty. On the missing Mohun Bagan contingent, the coach added, “Mohun Bagan’s players are not available, the rest of them have come. I never felt like they have a disturbed mind. They know they have to do well once they get out on the field. My preparation is for the tournament,” Jamil said in the press meet.

India is placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup and is set to depart soon for Hisor, Tajikistan. Their group-stage fixtures include a clash against hosts Tajikistan on August 29, followed by matches against Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4. The tournament’s third-place playoff and final are scheduled for September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent, respectively.

India squad for CAFA Nations Cup:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais.

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Thounaojam Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh Thangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh Kumam, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (jr), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.