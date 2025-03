Sunil Chhetri, India's football star, comes out of international retirement India's record goalscorer Sunil Chettri has announced his decision to come out of international retirement with immediate effect.

In a major development for Indian football, 40-year-old star footballer Sunil Chettri has made the decision to come out of retirement with immediate effect. He will be competing in the third round of qualifiers of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, against Bangladesh on March 25. More to follow..