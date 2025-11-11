Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, among others urge ISL authorities to start season India’s top footballers, including Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, have urged authorities to resume the suspended ISL season, expressing frustration and desperation to play again after months without competitive football.

New Delhi:

As the Indian Super League (ISL) faces an indefinite suspension, some of India’s leading footballers have issued a united appeal for action to get the season underway. Stars including Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took to social media, expressing frustration over the delay and urging league authorities to take immediate steps.

The ISL, which traditionally kicks off in September, has already missed two months of its regular schedule, leaving several teams in operational limbo. Many players have gone without competitive matches for months, with disruptions reportedly affecting training routines and salary payments.

“We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea and, more importantly, to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway. To put it simply, we want to play and now,” footballers wrote on their social media.

The statement highlighted the emotional toll the suspension has taken on players. “Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us, our families, our fans. This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. India needs its competitive football now more than ever,” the statement further read.

Dead end for ISL after no bid for tender

Last month, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a tender for a new commercial partner of ISL. Four companies, including FSDL, showed interest, but none of them placed a bid in the end, putting ISL’s future in the dark. On the other hand, if AIFF fails to find a solution by the end of the year, Indian football can also be banned by FIFA. At this hour, the players emphasised their commitment and readiness to start the league immediately.

“As for us, we remain committed, professional and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we’re told we can. All we ask of those running our beautiful game, to match our desperation with honest intent. We’ve found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light,” the statement read.

Sharing the joint statement, Chhetri wrote on Instagram, “We’re all standing shoulder to shoulder, willing to do whatever it takes to resurrect the sport we love.”

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu echoed the sentiment, adding, “We find ourselves in the midst of our hardest challenge yet. And yet, all we can do at this point is plead.”