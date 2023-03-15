Sunil Chhetri could be playing last season of his illustrious career, says India head coach Igor Stimac

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri

Head coach of India's Football team, Igor Stimac reckons the country's talismanic player Sunil Chhetri could be playing the last season of his illustrious career. Hence, he is hoping for Chhetri to save his best to help India win big matches in the upcoming months. Team India's next big assignment is the AFC Asian Cup that is scheduled to be played in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 next year.

Chhetri is currently gearing up for the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he is playing for the Bengaluru FC. The veteran football striker has already played a vital role for the team in taking them to the summit clash and will be keen on lifting the trophy this year.

"At his age, this will probably be his farewell from football. Obviously, Sunil may be playing his last season, and definitely his last Asian Cup. I'm quite sure that the upcoming months will be the best for Sunil Chhetri," Stimac said according to official AIFF website.

For the unversed, Sunil Chhetri has third most international goals to his name among active players and is only behind the legends Crisitano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Coming back to Stimac, he highlighted the way Chhetri played in the ongoing ISL season.

"Sunil Chhetri was nowhere to be seen this season. He was on the bench, waiting, preparing himself, working to take his weight down a few kilos, which is very difficult to handle at this age. But when it was most needed, he was there for his club, helping them, and taking them to the finals. He scored the most decisive goals.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently set to play its first international match since September last year in the upcoming tri-nation friendly tournament also involving Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar in Imphal. India will be playing their first match on March 25 against Myanmar while the next game is scheduled on March 28.

