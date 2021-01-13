Sunil Chhetri, Ashalata Devi find place in fans' Indian teams of the decade

Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIANFOOTBALL Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi have found a place in the respective men's and women's Indian teams of the decade chosen by fans.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had invited fans to vote for creating a team of the decade for the Indian men's team on December 31. Fans voted from list of 29 players for the men's team who represented India over the past decade. AIFF had said that "this will be followed by the fans voting to choose their women's national team of the decade".

"Choosing from a list of 29 players, fans can vote for their picks in each position, namely - goalkeeper (1), full-backs (2), centre-backs (2), wingers (2), centre-midfielders (2) and strikers (2) - to form their first XI. The players with the most votes in each position will then enter the fans' team of the decade," the AIFF had said.

Men's team of the decade: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingam Anas Edathodika, Pritam Kotal; Halicharan Narzary, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh; Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Women's team of the decade: Aditi Chauhan; Roja Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Dalima Chhibber; Ranjana Chanu, Bembem Devi, Ratanbala Devi, Dangmei Grace; Bala Devi, Anju Tamang.