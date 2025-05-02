Subhasish Bose, Soumya Goguloth named AIFF Players of the year, check all award winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants captain Subhasish Bose has been adjudged AIFF men's player of the year. On the other hand, Soumya Goguloth has won the award from the women's section. Check out all the award winners.

New Delhi:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain Shubhasish Bose has been named the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year. The left-back had a stunning season, in which the ISL champions managed to keep the most number of clean sheets. He has led from the front as Bagan managed to complete the historic double in the ISL. Meanwhile, keeper Vishal Kaith has been named the goalkeeper of the year.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the ISL, but with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh available, he failed to make it to the national team previously. However, recently, India head coach Manolo Marquez has shown faith in the keeper, and it can give him added confidence for the next season.

On the other hand, East Bengal forward Soumya Goguloth has been named women’s footballer of the year. She scored nine goals in the campaign and played a vital role in helping the red and gold brigade to clinch the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has been adjudged the Coach of the Year. The veteran has been in the Indian football circuit for quite some time and made a name for himself during his stint with Mahindra United, Aizawl and later East Bengal, but managing Jamshedpur was arguably one of the toughest tasks. He helped the team qualify for the playoffs but couldn’t progress to the final.

Brison Fernandes has been chosen as the men’s most promising star of the year, while Thoibisana Chanu won the award in the women’s category. Venkatesh R was named Male Referee of the Year, while Tekcham Ranjita Devi received the Female Referee of the Year honour. Vairamuthu P was chosen as the Male Assistant Referee of the Year, while the Female Assistant Referee of the Year went to Riiohlang Dhar.

List of award winners: