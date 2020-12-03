Stephanie Frappart first woman to referee in men's Champions League match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Frappart officiated in the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv clash on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium which Juventus won by a scoreline of 3-0.

Stephanie Frappart has become the first female to officiate a men's match in UEFA Champions League.

Frappart achieved the feat after she officiated in the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv clash on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium which Juventus won by a scoreline of 3-0. The match also saw star striker Cristiano Ronaldo score his 750th career goal.

"On Wednesday night, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's UCL match, when she took charge of Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv. Congratulations, Stephanie!" UEFA said in a tweet from its official handle.

"You just love to see it. Stephanie Frappart becomes the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match. Way to blaze a trail, Stephanie," FIFA Women's World Cup tweeted.

Earlier in 2019, the 36-year-old had became the first woman to referee a major men's European match when she took charge of the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Frappart had also officiated the 2019 Women's FIFA World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands and became the first female referee to take charge of a French Ligue 1 match when Amiens played Strasbourg in April last year.