Sports Minister calls for 'day long' meeting with ISL, I-League clubs to secure Indian football's future The Indian government, led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will hold day-long meetings on December 3 with ISL, I-League, AIFF, and FSDL stakeholders to resolve commercial and operational deadlocks in domestic football, following the MRA expiry with FSDL.

New Delhi:

The Indian domestic football ecosystem is on the brink of a critical turning point as the central government steps in to mediate amid operational and commercial uncertainties. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to convene a series of extensive meetings on December 3 with key stakeholders, including representatives from Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, I-League teams, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), broadcasters, and potential commercial partners, as per reports.

The discussions come as Indian football faces a growing deadlock following the AIFF’s inability to secure a new commercial partner for its domestic leagues before the December 8 expiry of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with FSDL. This impasse has left the calendar for top-tier competitions in flux and has affected planning, scheduling, and commercial negotiations across the football pyramid.

A ministry source told PTI that the sessions will be “day-long” and will allow every party to present concerns. The Sports Minister is expected to provide recommendations based on these deliberations.

The complication and future

The current stalemate can be traced back to July when FSDL, the organisers and former commercial partners of the ISL, informed the AIFF that it was placing the league on hold due to uncertainty over the renewal of the 15-year MRA. This left the country’s premier football competitions without clarity on management and operations.

One positive development amid the crisis has been the Supreme Court’s approval of the new AIFF constitution, drafted under retired Justice L. Nageswara Rao, with an emphasis on aligning long-term solutions with global governance standards and FIFA’s statutory requirements.

The Sports Ministry has instructed that all major stakeholders participate in the December 3 meetings, including ISL clubs, potential commercial partners, FSDL, broadcasters, OTT platforms, I-League clubs, and lower-division teams. KPMG India Services LLP, the federation’s transaction advisor, will also attend to provide clarity on financial and structural matters, PTI reported.