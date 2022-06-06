Lionel Messi reaches this career milestone, Fans' reaction prove that he is called legend for a reason

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Messi reaches a career milestone

In Argentina's friendly match against Spain, Lionel Messi performed brilliantly.

It was the first time that Messi scored five goals for Argentina and helped his team to win the match by 5-0, which also means all the goals for his team were scored by him.

Messi scored twice in the first half, including from a penalty kick, and three times after the interval for his team which is unbeaten in its last 33 matches.

Highlights -

After scoring his 86th goal (fifth goal in the match) for Argentina, Messi became the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men's soccer as he moved past Hungary's former footballer Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals followed by Ali Daei with 109 and Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia with 89.

Earlier in 2011-12 Champions League, he scored five goals with Barcelona in a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

By his sensational performance, Messi became the first man to score five goals in a single European Cup/Champions League game and a senior international game.

Messi's career statistics:

974 appearances

769 goals

331 assists

40 trophies