Spain's teenage wonder Lamine Yamal breaks another Pele record during team's Euro 2024 victory over England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spanish teenage wonder Lamine Yamal was on a meteoric rise at the Euro 2024. The Spanish sensation has shattered another record previously held by the legendary Pele in a major tournament.

Yamal, who celebrated his 17th birthday on the eve of the Sunday final in Berlin against England, has become the youngest-ever footballer to win a major International title. At the age of 17 years and 1 day, the Barcelona winger broke Pele's record of being the youngest player to win a major title. Pele was 17 years and 249 days old when he won the FIFA World Cup in 1958.

The 17-year-old had earlier shattered another Pele record of being the youngest player to feature in a major final and also in the semifinal of a major tournament.

This was a record-breaking outing for Yamal. He became the youngest to play in Euros when he took the field for his team's game against Croatia in their opener. He is also the first-ever player in Euros to score a goal or assist in a goal in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final of one edition of the tournament.

He assisted in his team's 2-1 victory over England in the final of the tournament when he left-footed a pass to Nico Williams from outside the box to a charging Athletic Bilbao winger from the left of the field.

After helping his team win the record fourth Euro title, was in ecstasy. "It's a dream and I can't wait to get back to Spain and celebrate it," he told TVE after the win. "It's the best birthday present I could have received. Now I want to go and celebrate with my family," he added.

The Pele Foundation congratulated the young sensation after he became the youngest player to feature in the Euro semifinals. "The Pelé Foundation congratulates Lamine Yamal on this significant milestone in his career and wishes that this is the first step of a long and victorious journey," they said.