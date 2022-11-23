Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup Live: Spain 3-0 ahead
Live now

Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup Live: Spain 3-0 ahead

Get live and latest updates of the match between Spain and Costa Rica from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2022 22:05 IST
Spain vs Costa Rica - Highlights
Image Source : INDIA TV Spain vs Costa Rica - Highlights

Spain vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup Live: Spain 3-0 ahead

Spain is a changed team. The young guns will be in action and they have a legacy to take care of. Costa Rica have experience on their side. Who will come out on top? Let's find out!

Spain

Unai Simon, Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo

Costa Rica

Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Oscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller, Jewison Bennette, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Carlos Martinez, Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras 

Latest Sports News

Live updates :Spain vs Costa Rica

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    3rd Goal For Spain!

    Penalty for Spain, and Ferran Torres doesn't miss out. Costa Rica have no clue what's going on and Spain are on absolute roll. 

  • Nov 23, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Spain At It Again!

    Marco Asensio and Jordi Alba combine to hand Spain another goal. They lead 2-0, and Costa Rica doesn't know what has hit them.

  • Nov 23, 2022 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Goal For Spain

    Dani Olmo is the man for Spain. It is Spain's 100th World Cup goal, and what a way to bring it up. They have been on fire from the word go. Costa Rica need to be careful here. Spain looks like they are about to inflict heavy damage.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Latest News