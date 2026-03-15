Spain vs Argentina Finalissima 2026 cancelled due to Middle East conflict, UEFA confirms

New Delhi:

The 2026 edition of the Finalissima between Spain and Argentina has been cancelled due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. The clash was scheduled to be played in Qatar on March 27 but the current political situation in the region led to the cancellation of the encounter.

Spain were the UEFA Euro 2024 winners while Argentina had won the Copa America the same year. They were set to face off for the trophy in Doha later this month in a match that would've pitted Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi for the first time. But the US-Israel strikes on Iran and the subsequent fallout of the same in the Middle East, Qatar was deemed unsuitable to host the game.

UEFA, CONMEBOL and the local organizing committee explored alternative dates and venue but no consensus could be reached. Madrid and Buenos Aires were also discussed as venues to host the exciting clash, but eventually, the Finalissima 2026 had to be cancelled.

UEFA releases statement

UEFA released the official statement confirming the cancellation of the clash and also stated that the body had also explored alternative dates only for the clash to be cancelled in the end. "After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar.

"UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association. The first option was to stage the match at the Bernabeu in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused.

"The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs -- one at the Bernabeu on March 27 and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected.

"Ultimately, UEFA sought a commitment from Argentina that, if a neutral venue in Europe could be found, the game could go ahead on March 27, as planned, or on the alternative date of March 30. This proposal was also rejected. Argentina made a counter suggestion to play the game after the World Cup but, as Spain has no available dates, that option had to be ruled out. Finally, and contrary to the original agreed plan that the match would take place on 27 March, Argentina declared its availability to play exclusively on March 31, a date which proved to be unworkable," the statement from UEFA read.

The game was set to be the fourth edition of the Finalissima, which witnesses the European champions take on the South American champions. Argentina are the current holders of the trophy, having beaten Italy in 2022 while France won the inaugural edition of the competition back in 1985.

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