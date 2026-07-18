Spain's star footballer reveals to announce retirement if they beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

New York:

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has revealed to retire from international football if La Roja defeats Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. He also added of doing a permanent tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente to honour him in case they win.

Notably, the left-back made the remarks ahead of the title clash as Spain prepare to chase their first World Cup crown since 2010. Standing in their way is defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in what will be the biggest test of De la Fuente's tenure with the national side.

Cucurella said lifting the World Cup would leave him with nothing further to accomplish in international football after already winning the European Championship.

“If we win the World Cup, I’ll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I’m retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can’t do any better. I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup,” Cucurella said.

No pressure on Spain, says de la Fuente

While one of his players spoke about the possibility of ending his international career, De la Fuente struck a relaxed tone as attention turned to the final against Lionel Scaloni's side. The Spain coach joked with reporters before stressing that his team intended to embrace the occasion rather than feel burdened by it.

“I’m quite nervous because we’ll be returning by helicopter,” De la Fuente told reporters with a laugh. “We came by helicopter, and we have to fly back once the press conference is over, and that really makes me nervous. Nothing else, though – I’m absolutely calm. We’re lucky to be in these circumstances, in this situation.”

The Spain coach also dismissed the suggestion that reaching the final would count for little without lifting the trophy, saying the opportunity to compete for football's biggest prize was itself an achievement.

“For me, the important thing ⁠is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I’d be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We’re going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents – who are a truly formidable side – in check,” the veteran said.

Also Read: